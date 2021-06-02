You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Look Back ... a food drive begins in earnest, 1946

02WEB--VAULT1974

A place to teach agribusiness to high school students and to grow fresh food was envisioned as the future of Holley Farm, the general name for an experimental program to be attempted by Anniston public schools in the fall of 1974, according to this Page One story. It's hoped that the program on the 167-acre farm will be fully operational in 4-5 years.

June 2, 1946, in The Star: An all-out effort to raise money to feed the starving war victims of Europe and Asia gets under way in Anniston today. The Emergency Food Collection, starting all over the United States this week, will begin in Anniston with appeals during many of the church services today for offerings to be turned over to the appropriate agency. Then, starting tomorrow, individuals and civic organizations will be asked to turn in cash contributions to the food fund as soon as possible. Local officers for the fundraising are W. S. Weatherly, chairman; R. Clarence Williams, vice-chairman; and Marvin H. Watson, a bank cashier, treasurer. Also this date: According to an announcement on the “society page,” Miss Florence Earle Throckmorton of Birmingham is now engaged to be married to Col. Clarence William Daugette of Jacksonville. The bridegroom is president of Jacksonville First National Bank and is son of the late former president of Jacksonville State Teachers College. The younger man also was recently released from service after five years of military duty.

 

Tags