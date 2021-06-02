Look Back ... a food drive begins in earnest, 1946

June 2, 1946, in The Star: An all-out effort to raise money to feed the starving war victims of Europe and Asia gets under way in Anniston today. The Emergency Food Collection, starting all over the United States this week, will begin in Anniston with appeals during many of the church services today for offerings to be turned over to the appropriate agency. Then, starting tomorrow, individuals and civic organizations will be asked to turn in cash contributions to the food fund as soon as possible. Local officers for the fundraising are W. S. Weatherly, chairman; R. Clarence Williams, vice-chairman; and Marvin H. Watson, a bank cashier, treasurer. Also this date: According to an announcement on the “society page,” Miss Florence Earle Throckmorton of Birmingham is now engaged to be married to Col. Clarence William Daugette of Jacksonville. The bridegroom is president of Jacksonville First National Bank and is son of the late former president of Jacksonville State Teachers College. The younger man also was recently released from service after five years of military duty.