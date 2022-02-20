 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SAFE, WARM AND FED

Local missionary cares for the homeless

  • Comments
diane smith

Missionary Diane Smith

Diane Smith rarely makes a move without asking the Lord for guidance and then she waits patiently for His answer. “I have a relationship with Him,” she said. “I don’t always hear an audible voice in response, but I do hear what He lays on my heart.”

Diane didn’t always have this divine connection. Working as a nursing assistant for much of her adult life, she attended weekly church services, but a true spiritual alliance with God was missing. 

diane smith

Carver Community Center serves as an overnight warming station when temperatures drop below freezing.

Tags