I am honored to introduce you to the graduates of the PreSchool Friends Class of 2019.
During the school year, I volunteer once a week at PreSchool Friends at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, which provides free preschool for families whose children could otherwise not attend preschool.
The hard work of teaching letters and numbers and colors is left to the professionals. I go up once a week and “teach” music, which is really just an excuse for me to sing and dance and bang on drums and play “train” up and down the hall with a bunch of precocious 4-year-olds.
Meet the kids who stole my heart this year:
• Joseph loves to play with others, ride bikes and run races (although I don’t think there’s a competitive bone in his body). When he grows up, he wants to be a Power Ranger, so he can be a hero.
• Dominic said that in preschool, he learned how to glue things together and how to be friends. When he grows up, he wants to be a farmer and grow vegetables, take care of cows and horses, and ride a tractor.
• David is always happy and a friend to all. He tries to help everyone. When he grows up, he wants to be a fireman, so he can ride on a firetruck, put out fires and save people.
• Cristel loved the class field trip to the zoo, because she got to see monkeys and birds and elephants and fish in the water and all the flowers. When she grows up, she wants to work in a supermarket and sell lots of food.
• Mateo is a budding biologist who liked learning about insects, animals and plants. He wants to be a police officer when he grows up, so he can take bad guys to jail and help people.
• EmiKaye can do whatever she sets her mind to. She wants to be a doctor when she grows up, so she can help people.
• Fabian is always listening, and always tries to do his best. He wants to be a farmer when he grows up — maybe have a chicken house — and drive a tractor and ride a horse.
• Yatziri is conscientious and a born helper. When she grows up, she wants to be a kindergarten teacher.
• Dayana is kind to everyone and always willing to help, be it teachers or classmates. When she grows up, she wants to cook for everybody, so no one will be hungry.
• Journie is small in size but big in personality. She wants to be a policewoman when she grows up, so she can arrest bad guys and take them to jail so they don’t bother people. And also, she likes the uniform.
• Chase is full of questions, in the best way. He doesn’t want to grow up. He wants to always be a kid.
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.