You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Spud warfare

  • Comments

So potatoes made headlines recently — and I’m not talking about the Golden Globes. No, there was a minor skirmish in the culture wars when people thought Hasbro was going to take away the genders of Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head.

(To be honest, I’ve always had a hard time telling the boy potatoes from the girl potatoes. I think we should defer to the French on this, as they know the gender of almost all of the nouns. The French say that potatoes are feminine. I’m feminine, and I have the silhouette of a potato, so the French are definitely on to something.)

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...