Lisa Davis: Spud warfare

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
So potatoes made headlines recently — and I’m not talking about the Golden Globes. No, there was a minor skirmish in the culture wars when people thought Hasbro was going to take away the genders of Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head.
(To be honest, I’ve always had a hard time telling the boy potatoes from the girl potatoes. I think we should defer to the French on this, as they know the gender of almost all of the nouns. The French say that potatoes are feminine. I’m feminine, and I have the silhouette of a potato, so the French are definitely on to something.)