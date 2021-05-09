You are the owner of this article.
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Second shot, double trouble

I keep seeing friends and strangers on social media sharing photos of themselves after getting their second COVID shots. They’re joyful and beautiful and some of them are showing off sparkly Band-aids. One had dressed up in an evening gown.

Be thankful that I did not take a selfie after my second COVID shot, because I was glassy-eyed, sweaty and had a terrible case of bedhead (have I mentioned that I haven’t had a haircut in more than a year?) because I spent two days in bed with side effects that included a 102-degree fever followed by muscle aches, joint pain and overwhelming fatigue. Not to mention the hot swollen arm where they gave me my shot.

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

