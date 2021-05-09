Lisa Davis: Second shot, double trouble

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
I keep seeing friends and strangers on social media sharing photos of themselves after getting their second COVID shots. They’re joyful and beautiful and some of them are showing off sparkly Band-aids. One had dressed up in an evening gown.
Be thankful that I did not take a selfie after my second COVID shot, because I was glassy-eyed, sweaty and had a terrible case of bedhead (have I mentioned that I haven’t had a haircut in more than a year?) because I spent two days in bed with side effects that included a 102-degree fever followed by muscle aches, joint pain and overwhelming fatigue. Not to mention the hot swollen arm where they gave me my shot.