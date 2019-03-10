I realize this might sound strange coming from somebody who shows up here every week to write all about her life, but I am extremely protective of my privacy. So much so that I am practically off the grid when it comes to social media.
I have a Facebook account, but generally I only post one comment a year, to say thank you for all the birthday wishes.
I have an Instagram account (my kids insisted). In three years, I have posted three photos.
I have a Twitter account (my husband insisted). In 10 years, I have tweeted exactly once: “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make her tweet.”
Oh, but I’ve read all of your Facebook posts, and looked at all of your photos and read all of your tweets, and I know more about you — and your friends, and your friends’ friends — than is good for either one of us.
What can I say? I’m a Southern woman. Busybody is in my genes.
Once I realized how easy social media makes it for me to know everybody’s business, the more carefully I have guarded my own business.
Now it seems the rest of the world is catching up with me.
“Former Facebook VP says social media is destroying society.” (Washington Post, Dec. 12, 2017)
“Mr. Zuckerberg, who runs Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, on Wednesday expressed his intentions to change the essential nature of social media. Instead of encouraging public posts, he said he would focus on private and encrypted communications, in which users message mostly smaller groups of people they know.” (New York Times, March 6, 2019)
“A cadre of psychologists has argued for years that the use of Facebook and other social media is linked to mental distress.’’ (New York Times, Jan. 30, 2019)
“When I heard that Vitaminwater is giving away $100,000 in a contest where the winner has to give up their smartphone for a year in favor of a 1996-era app-free version, my immediate thought was: I could never do that.” (Philadelphia Inquirer, Jan. 1, 2019)
“We might someday evolve the correct biological hardware to live in harmony with portable supercomputers that satisfy our every need and connect us to infinite amounts of stimulation. But for most of us, it hasn’t happened yet.” (New York Times, Feb. 23, 2019)
“The past few months have brought an escalating awareness of the perils that lurk in our pockets. Or, most of the time, in the viselike grip of our hands.” (Washington Post, Feb. 8, 2019)
“Steve Jobs never wanted us to use our iPhones like this.” (New York Times, Jan. 25, 2019)
“At some point, more people will turn against social media ... It’ll be a movement.” (The Cut, New York Magazine, Feb. 27, 2019)
So by being behind the times, it turns out I might be ahead of the times.
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.