HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Country or opera? A lyrical quiz

I have a new favorite local radio station. (Yes, I still listen to radio. I realize this dates me.) It’s Calhoun County EMA radio, broadcasting on 95.9 FM in Oxford and 96.3 FM in Jacksonville. In case of emergency, the stations will broadcast emergency information, but the rest of the time they play a quirky mix of songs: Madonna followed by Nirvana … Marvin Gaye followed by Rick Astley … Elton John followed by some Canadian rocker I’d never heard of. The musical mashups inspired the following quiz. Can you tell which genre the lyrics are from?

1. Folk music or metal?

