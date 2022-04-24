 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JCA church fire ‘a total loss’

  • Comments
JCA Fire

A firefighter sits outside Jacksonville Christian Academy Sunday attempting to extinguish hotspots from the outside. 

 By Ashley Morrison, The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Firefighters worked through the night extinguishing the flames from Jacksonville Christian Academy’s church and daycare building Saturday night. 

“As far as we know, based off of what we can see, it’s going to be a total loss,” Assistant Fire Chief Justin Minton said. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at amorrison@annistonstar.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 

Tags