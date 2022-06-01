 Skip to main content
Jacksonville road remains closed after gas leak

Church avenue in Jacksonville near the 600 block remains closed since approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jacksonville city officials say. 

The Jacksonville Fire Department got the call of a gas leak in the area, and sent first responders to assist, according to Jacksonville's Assistant Fire Chief Randy Childs. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at amorrison@annistonstar.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 

