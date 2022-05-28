 Skip to main content
Insects and Intellects

Anniston museum hosts a bug pinning class

Insect Pinning

There with her family, 7 year-old Ruby Shults pins a beetle to a block of foam at an insect pinning class at the Anniston Museum of Natural History on Saturday.

 By Ashley Morrison, The Anniston Star

The staff with the Anniston Museum of Natural History made creepy crawly insects seem not so creepy with an informative insect pinning class that was fun for all ages.

A group of 13 kids, adolescents and adults gathered in the museum’s main hall to partake in a unique experience Saturday, learning facts about bugs and how to pin and identify different species. 

Insect pinning

Rachel Sloughfy, 11, smiles as she shows off her pinned specimen.

