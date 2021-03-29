If you can’t run with the big dogs, enclose your porch

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
As the weather warms up, many people will be spending more time enjoying their porches. Some will choose to enclose their porches, in order to keep out bugs and other “critters.” We spoke with Eugene L. Evans, Jr., of Evans Manufacturing Company in Anniston, about the process of screening and enclosing porches.
“Most people screen in their porches to keep mosquitos and critters off their decks and patios, as well as cut down on dust and pollen infiltration,” Evans said. “Most home supply centers carry different grades of screen materials and tightness of weave to keep out insects and pollen.”