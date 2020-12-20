You are the owner of this article.
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Who's been naughty?

Introducing the first-ever, annual (if I can remember to do it again next year) Naughty and Nice awards for the holidays! 

Naughty: On NBC’s “The Grinch Musical Live,” Matthew Morrison brought a weird sexual tension to the lead role — moaning, panting and pelvic-thrusting from within his furry green costume. The Grinch’s small what grew three sizes that day?

