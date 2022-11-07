Lisa Davis: Where do I live again?

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
I was on the phone with someone and had to give them my address … and I blanked. I finally dredged up the house number and the name of the street, but when I came to the end I could not remember whether it was “Drive” or “Road.”
I grew up on an Avenue, then moved to a Rural Route, which was later changed to a Court. I went to college on a Boulevard. After college I lived on a Circle. After marriage and kids, I lived on a Terrace, then a Drive, and now a … Road! It’s a Road! (Maybe I remembered that, or maybe I looked it up. I’m not saying.)