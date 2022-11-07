 Skip to main content
Lisa Davis: Where do I live again?

I was on the phone with someone and had to give them my address … and I blanked. I finally dredged up the house number and the name of the street, but when I came to the end I could not remember whether it was “Drive” or “Road.” 

I grew up on an Avenue, then moved to a Rural Route, which was later changed to a Court. I went to college on a Boulevard. After college I lived on a Circle. After marriage and kids, I lived on a Terrace, then a Drive, and now a … Road! It’s a Road! (Maybe I remembered that, or maybe I looked it up. I’m not saying.)