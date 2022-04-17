 Skip to main content
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: What’s in your Easter basket?

  Comments

So let me get this straight. There is a giant rabbit who appears once a year to hide colorful eggs and leave baskets full of candy … including miniature chocolate versions of himself .. which we then eat. I’m not sure we are showing proper appreciation for the Easter Bunny.

Americans spend almost as much on Easter candy as they do on Halloween candy. No telling how much of that is wasted on black jelly beans, which should go straight into the trash.

