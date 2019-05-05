(Inspired by a conversation in the office when we were supposed to be working)
They have eyes everywhere.
Potatoes have eyes. Stoves have eyes. Hurricanes have eyes.
You can have a good eye. You can turn a blind eye. You can give the stink eye.
In hindsight, “eye” is spelled the same backwards as forwards.
You can pick a bouquet of black-eyed Susans. You can wear eyelet lace. You can roll snake eyes.
You can sit down to a mess of black-eyed peas with red-eye gravy and a side of Birds Eye vegetables. Just be careful that your eyes aren’t bigger than your stomach.
If a captain orders you to examine something closely, the appropriate response is, “Aye, I eye!”
Don’t mess with the eye of Sauron. Or the eye of the tiger. Or the IRS.
The Bible teaches an eye for an eye, that the eye is the lamp of the body, and that a camel will not fit through the eye of a needle.
The cyclops is a one-eyed monster. Jealousy is the green-eyed monster. Purple is the one-eyed people eater.
Blue eyes cry in the rain. Brown eyes go skippin’ and a-jumpin’. Green eyes are passion’s lady.
If you’re eagle-eyed, you can hit the bullseye.
One of the Avengers, the star of “M*A*S*H” and the state of Iowa are all named “Hawkeye.”
Keep your eyes peeled. Keep an eye out. Keep your eye on the ball.
People have circular pupils. Snakes have vertical pupils. Goats have horizontal pupils. Teachers have all kinds of pupils.
Are you up to your eyeballs? Be careful you don’t put your eye out.
I caught his eye. We made googly eyes at each other. Now he’s the apple of my eye.
It’s right in front of your eyes. Unless you have eyes in the back of your head.
Eye of newt is used in witches’ brew. The Eye of Horus is a symbol of protection. The Eye of Providence is that creepy all-seeing eye on top of the pyramid on the back of the $1 bill.
No, really. I saw it with my own eyes. It was eye-opening.
Politicians are in the public eye, as opposed to detectives, who are private eyes.
Famous people who lost an eye: Horus. Odin. Nick Fury. The Governor. Rooster Cogburn. Snake Plissken. Mad-Eye Moody. Bazooka Joe. That guy from “Lost.” That James Bond villain. Every pirate ever.
There’s an eye in the sky. Let’s hope it’s not the evil eye.
Are you reading this on your iPhone?
Don’t let them see the whites of your eyes.
Smoke gets in your eyes. That’s an eyesore.
Turn around, bright eyes. There ain’t no way to hide your lying eyes.
Keep your eye on the prize.
Lisa Davis is features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.