Now that it’s turned hot and sunny out there, the weather forecast maps have gotten really boring.
There are no pretty colors anymore, just a lot of numbers starting with “9.”
I don’t understand the weather colors anyway.
A few years ago, the National Weather Service came up with a new way to communicate the risk levels of bad weather. It’s a little rainbow of five colors.
Green means “marginal risk.”
Yellow means “slight risk.”
Orange means “enhanced risk.”
Red means “moderate risk.”
And hot pink means “high risk.”
I gotta tell you, this doesn’t really work for me. I do not associate hot pink with danger. I associate hot pink with unicorns and Barbies.
And why no purple? Purple is my favorite color.
Also, “enhanced” seems like it should be worse than “moderate.”
And how does one judge between “marginal” and “slight”?
While we’re at it, I still have trouble remembering the difference between a “watch” and a “warning.”
It can be easy to misinterpret these colors on weather maps. For instance:
If you really want to get my attention during weather emergencies, don’t show me hot pink. Show me this: