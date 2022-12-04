 Skip to main content
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Super fans, superstitions

Years ago, when I was a student at Texas Christian University, the football team was terrible. Rather than suffer weekly heartbreak, I learned to not care about the fate of my alma mater.

But the past few years, TCU got good, and this year they’re really good. As in, undefeated with a decent chance of making the college playoffs. I’m now eagerly following my team, but I’m a bit rusty as to the rules of fandom.