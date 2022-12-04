Lisa Davis: Super fans, superstitions

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Years ago, when I was a student at Texas Christian University, the football team was terrible. Rather than suffer weekly heartbreak, I learned to not care about the fate of my alma mater.
But the past few years, TCU got good, and this year they’re really good. As in, undefeated with a decent chance of making the college playoffs. I’m now eagerly following my team, but I’m a bit rusty as to the rules of fandom.