Lisa Davis: Sprucing up for the holidays

Over the years, I have watched my neighbors embark on home improvement projects in the weeks leading up to the holidays, putting in landscape lighting, painting walls, recovering chairs. Last weekend I was serenaded by the sound of the neighbors power-washing their driveway.
I had hoped to have a new deck by now. Some of the boards on the old deck are becoming a little rotten. Putting in a new deck is not a job we can do ourselves, however, because the deck is 10 feet off the ground and we don’t have a tall enough ladder. Also, my husband and I have a checkered history with hammers.