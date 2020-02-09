Lisa Davis: So many books, so little time

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Remember when online personality quizzes were fun? “Which Disney Princess Are You?” (I’m Jasmine). “What Would Be Your Fate in The Hunger Games?” (I would win! But only because I ran away and hid really well).
But then came quizzes like “Which Ousted Arab Spring Ruler Are You?” (I’m Hosni Mubarak) and “What Is Your Inner Potato?” (I’m tater tots) until finally, a couple of years ago, BuzzFeed put up a list of “15 BuzzFeed Quizzes To Take If You Literally Have Nothing Better To Do.”