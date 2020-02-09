You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: So many books, so little time

Book

Remember when online personality quizzes were fun? “Which Disney Princess Are You?” (I’m Jasmine). “What Would Be Your Fate in The Hunger Games?” (I would win! But only because I ran away and hid really well).

But then came quizzes like “Which Ousted Arab Spring Ruler Are You?” (I’m Hosni Mubarak) and “What Is Your Inner Potato?” (I’m tater tots) until finally, a couple of years ago, BuzzFeed put up a list of “15 BuzzFeed Quizzes To Take If You Literally Have Nothing Better To Do.”

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...