HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: She’s writing about her hair again

For most of my life, I have worn my hair short. But since the pandemic began I’ve been letting it grow. At first I was just scared to leave the house for a haircut, but now I’m becoming obsessed with my long hair. I keep twirling it around my fingers.

My hair has not been this long since I was 3 years old. I only know that because my mom had a portrait made of me then, and my hair is pulled back in a ponytail.

