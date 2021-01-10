You are the owner of this article.
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Puppy needs a new pair of shoes

The dog and I have been taking walks two or three times a day. We’re becoming well acquainted with the other neighborhood dogs: Callie the black Lab. Jake the Irish setter. Rex the Royal. Rocket the Dog with No Tail. Hurricane the Aptly Named Doodle.

We check out the progress of the new siding going up on the house on the corner. We investigate what folks got for Christmas judging by the cardboard boxes left on the curb for trash pickup.

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

