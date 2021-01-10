Lisa Davis: Puppy needs a new pair of shoes

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
The dog and I have been taking walks two or three times a day. We’re becoming well acquainted with the other neighborhood dogs: Callie the black Lab. Jake the Irish setter. Rex the Royal. Rocket the Dog with No Tail. Hurricane the Aptly Named Doodle.
We check out the progress of the new siding going up on the house on the corner. We investigate what folks got for Christmas judging by the cardboard boxes left on the curb for trash pickup.