HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Please don’t be our guest

Our guests have never had the luxury of a guest room. Instead, we subjected them to rollaway beds or inflatable mattresses on the floor. Very special guests got to sleep in one of the kid’s rooms, while the kid got exiled to the sofa for the night. However, this meant the very special guests would sometimes step on Legos in the middle of the night. 

But now my husband and I are empty-nesters. After the kids left for college, we moved to a smaller house — but still big enough that we have two whole guest rooms upstairs.