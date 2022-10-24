Lisa Davis: Please don’t be our guest

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Our guests have never had the luxury of a guest room. Instead, we subjected them to rollaway beds or inflatable mattresses on the floor. Very special guests got to sleep in one of the kid’s rooms, while the kid got exiled to the sofa for the night. However, this meant the very special guests would sometimes step on Legos in the middle of the night.
But now my husband and I are empty-nesters. After the kids left for college, we moved to a smaller house — but still big enough that we have two whole guest rooms upstairs.