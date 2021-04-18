You are the owner of this article.
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Not throwing away my shot

Now that I’m half-vaccinated, I’ve been trying to make breakfast plans with a half-vaccinated friend. We’re still leery of eating indoors, so our first dilemma was finding a breakfast place with outdoor dining. (Panera!) The first time we tried, we had to cancel because the forecast was for torrential rains. The second time we tried, we had to cancel because the forecast was for unseasonably cold temperatures. The governor may want to restart the economy, but she’s no match for Mother Nature.

