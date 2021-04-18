Lisa Davis: Not throwing away my shot

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Now that I’m half-vaccinated, I’ve been trying to make breakfast plans with a half-vaccinated friend. We’re still leery of eating indoors, so our first dilemma was finding a breakfast place with outdoor dining. (Panera!) The first time we tried, we had to cancel because the forecast was for torrential rains. The second time we tried, we had to cancel because the forecast was for unseasonably cold temperatures. The governor may want to restart the economy, but she’s no match for Mother Nature.