Lisa Davis: My stomach hurts just reading this

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
It’s been a big news week for … food. I know there was some other stuff going on, but I can’t get over some of these stories. Below are 10 recent news stories involving food. Only nine of them are true. Can you spot the fake news?
1. Cracker Barrel announced on Facebook that it would begin offering the meatless Impossible Sausage as a breakfast option. The blowback was immediate. “If I wanted a salad … I would in fact order a salad … stop with the plant based ‘meat’ [ crud ],” wrote one commenter.