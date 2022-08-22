 Skip to main content
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: My stomach hurts just reading this

It’s been a big news week for … food. I know there was some other stuff going on, but I can’t get over some of these stories. Below are 10 recent news stories involving food. Only nine of them are true. Can you spot the fake news?

1. Cracker Barrel announced on Facebook that it would begin offering the meatless Impossible Sausage as a breakfast option. The blowback was immediate. “If I wanted a salad … I would in fact order a salad … stop with the plant based ‘meat’ [ crud ],” wrote one commenter.