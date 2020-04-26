You are the owner of this article.
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: My household needs some plastic surgery

Plastic bag

My world got a little bit brighter the first time I ordered groceries via Instacart. Somebody else would do my shopping for me? Is this how the 1% live?

But then I realized this meant I was once again using (ominous music) plastic grocery bags.

