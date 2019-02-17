How do I love thee?

Let me text the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth

and height my thumbs can reach …

Pink Heart With Ribbon Emoji.png

Valentine’s candy is on sale!!!!
Blow Kiss Emoji.png

 Blowing flu germs your way!
Sick Emoji.png

Oh no you don't.
Revolving Pink Hearts Emoji.png

Whirlwind romance
alembic_2697.png

Chemical romance
Heart Eyes Emoji.png

Blinded by love
Pink Heart With Arrow Emoji.png

Ow.
Beating Pink Heart Emoji.png

The cardiologist will see you now.
Floral heart emoji.png

That's not a heart. That's a deaf leaf. Worst Valentine's gift ever.
blue-heart.png

You're cold as ice.
green-heart.png

Some day you'll pay the price.
yellow-heart.png

You're digging for gold.
purple-heart.png

Oh yes, I know
Broken Red Heart Emoji.png

Lindsey Buckingham 😢
Growing Pink Heart Emoji.png

And then his heart grew three sizes that day.
Heart Eyes Cat Emoji [Download iPhone Emojis].png

Is that salmon?

