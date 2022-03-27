 Skip to main content
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: It’s time to play bracket-ball

It’s time once again for March Madness, the annual ritual in which my husband goes a bit bonkers watching the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. He yells at the TV. He whoops and hollers and jumps around the living room. He panics the dog and the cat.

Me? I’m usually just watching the commercials. Charles Barkley seems to be in every single one of them.

