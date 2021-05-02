Lisa Davis: iPhone, iPad, iPaid

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
I have been a proud consumer of Apple products for almost as long as there have been Apple products. My first Macintosh computer was a late 1980s model that looked like a big beige box, weighed 18 pounds and featured a mind-boggling 1MB of memory.
I loved it so much I couldn’t bear to get rid of it, not even after I upgraded to a computer I could lift with one hand. I boxed up that old Mac SE and put it in storage, dreaming of spending my retirement years using it to play vintage Infocom computer games.