You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: iPhone, iPad, iPaid

  • Comments

I have been a proud consumer of Apple products for almost as long as there have been Apple products. My first Macintosh computer was a late 1980s model that looked like a big beige box, weighed 18 pounds and featured a mind-boggling 1MB of memory.

I loved it so much I couldn’t bear to get rid of it, not even after I upgraded to a computer I could lift with one hand. I boxed up that old Mac SE and put it in storage, dreaming of spending my retirement years using it to play vintage Infocom computer games.

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

Tags