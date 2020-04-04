You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: If I have to wear a mask, can I be the White Tiger?

Oh so NOW the CDC tells me I should wear a mask if I’m going out in public. I don’t have a mask. Y’all done bought up all the masks.

I do have a plague doctor’s mask in a box of old Halloween costumes. It’s got a long beak and makes the wearer look like a giant crow. (Fun fact: Such masks were worn by doctors in the 1600s to tend to victims of various plagues. The beak was packed with dried herbs and spices in an attempt to protect against infection.)

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...