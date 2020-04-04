Lisa Davis: If I have to wear a mask, can I be the White Tiger?

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Oh so NOW the CDC tells me I should wear a mask if I’m going out in public. I don’t have a mask. Y’all done bought up all the masks.
I do have a plague doctor’s mask in a box of old Halloween costumes. It’s got a long beak and makes the wearer look like a giant crow. (Fun fact: Such masks were worn by doctors in the 1600s to tend to victims of various plagues. The beak was packed with dried herbs and spices in an attempt to protect against infection.)