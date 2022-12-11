Lisa Davis: I’m all stove-up

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
In the corner of our living room is a spot where there used to be a wood-burning stove. But at some point the previous owners replaced the cute wood stove with an ugly gas heater, which had a tricky switch that didn’t always turn off when I wanted it to. While I liked the convenience of gas, I wanted the look of a wood stove.
Fortunately, after a lot of looking, I found the perfect replacement. It’s a set of gas logs inside the body of a wood stove. It’s a gas wood stove … or maybe it’s a wood gas stove? Whatever it is, it’s cute and nobody has to chop wood.