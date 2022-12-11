 Skip to main content
Lisa Davis: I’m all stove-up

In the corner of our living room is a spot where there used to be a wood-burning stove. But at some point the previous owners replaced the cute wood stove with an ugly gas heater, which had a tricky switch that didn’t always turn off when I wanted it to. While I liked the convenience of gas, I wanted the look of a wood stove.

Fortunately, after a lot of looking, I found the perfect replacement. It’s a set of gas logs inside the body of a wood stove. It’s a gas wood stove … or maybe it’s a wood gas stove? Whatever it is, it’s cute and nobody has to chop wood.