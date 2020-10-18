You are the owner of this article.
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Eternal sunshine of the pandemic mind

I got my flu shot last week and — wait, have you all gotten your flu shots? You need to get your flu shots. Like right now! Before they stop giving out free gift cards with every flu shot. But seriously, you all need to get a flu shot, and you all need to continue to practice the Three W’s: Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. … Now, where was I? Oh yes. I got my flu shot last week, and the next day my arm hurt and I felt a little feverish, and instead of gently reminding me that I had gotten my flu shot the day before, my brain kept screaming at me, “DO WE HAVE COVID?! GO TAKE YOUR TEMPERATURE! DO WE HAVE COVID?””

