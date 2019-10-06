It has come to my attention that there are people in this world who hate mayonnaise.
“Flavorless fat-goo,” they call it. “The devil’s condiment.” In the words of a commenter on one of Facebook’s many “I Hate Mayonnaise” pages: “They don’t call it ‘Hellman’s’ for nothing.”
Frankly, I don’t understand this at all. I love mayonnaise.
When I was little, I ate mayonnaise sandwiches — just mayo on white bread.
As a grown-up, I prefer to dip my fries in mayo instead of ketchup.
My life changed forever when I discovered the white barbecue sauce at Big Bob Gibson BBQ in Decatur.
I’ve been trying to eat more fish, and have discovered that sardines are not that bad if you mix them with enough mayonnaise to make sardine salad.
I don’t bother making fancy sauces for my cooked vegetables. I just plop a glob of mayo on top of them.
However, I do draw the line at eating spoonfuls of mayonnaise straight out of the jar. That is more properly reserved for Nutella.
There’s nothing to be scared of, y’all. Mayonnaise is just oil, egg yolks and lemon juice or vinegar. It’s easy to make at home, but why would you when there’s Duke’s?
Without mayonnaise, there would be no deviled eggs. No pear salad. No potato salad. No creamy Jell-O salads. No pimento cheese. No cole slaw. No tartar sauce to go with fried catfish. NO TOMATO SANDWICHES.
Let’s face it, the South would collapse without mayonnaise.
Richard Gere’s character in “An Officer and a Gentleman” was named Zack Mayo. Jerod Mayo played football for the University of Tennessee.
There’s a clinic called Mayo in Minnesota. There’s a town in Florida called Mayo, although last year Kraft paid the city $25,000 to change its name to “Miracle Whip, Florida” for a few days.
Quick guide: Miracle Whip was invented to be a cheaper version of mayonnaise. Duke’s mayonnaise, made in South Carolina, is the food of the gods. Hellman’s is what you eat until you discover Duke’s.
Mayonnaise is becoming so popular that it’s starting to invade the other condiments. You can now buy Tabasco mayonnaise, Sriracha mayonnaise, jalapeno mayonnaise and chipotle mayonnaise.
Heinz now makes bottles of Mayochup (mayo plus ketchup), Mayomust (mayo plus mustard) and Mayocue (mayo plus barbecue sauce).
Heinz also makes a related mix of ketchup and ranch dressing they’re calling “Kranch.”
I’m sorry, but that sounds absolutely disgusting. And that’s coming from someone who is willing to eat a glop of mayo straight out of the jar.
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.