Lisa Davis: Birds on the brain

I’m fascinated by birds — including how many sayings we humans have about birds. We compare ourselves to birds (“odd duck”). We compare our politicians to birds (“lame duck”). We threaten people with birds (“You’re a dead duck!”). But I’m not sure our sayings always make sense.
Why, for instance, are ducks considered to be lucky? Yes, cities build ponds for them to swim in. People save bread crusts to feed them. The Peabody hotel in Memphis has a resident flock of ducks that parade into the lobby every day to go swimming in the fountain. Those all sound like very lucky ducks.