Lisa Davis: Am I funnier than a robot?

So I’ve been playing around with that new chatbot, ChatGPT. What’s a chatbot, you may well ask? It’s kind of like a Google search on steroids. With Google, you type in a question and up pops a list of websites (and ads) which you can visit to try to find your answer. With ChatGPT, which is powered by artificial intelligence, you type in a question and you get a conversational response.
You can ask ChatGPT to explain quantum physics to you, or give you ideas for a children’s birthday party. You can ask it to write you a bit of computer code — or a college English paper.