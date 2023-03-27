 Skip to main content
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Am I funnier than a robot?

So I’ve been playing around with that new chatbot, ChatGPT. What’s a chatbot, you may well ask? It’s kind of like a Google search on steroids. With Google, you type in a question and up pops a list of websites (and ads) which you can visit to try to find your answer. With ChatGPT, which is powered by artificial intelligence, you type in a question and you get a conversational response.

You can ask ChatGPT to explain quantum physics to you, or give you ideas for a children’s birthday party. You can ask it to write you a bit of computer code — or a college English paper. 