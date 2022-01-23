 Skip to main content
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: A Wordle to the wise

I’ve been a fan of word games since I was 10 years old and reading AARP magazine. (My parents subscribed. I didn’t look at the articles, but I absolutely loved the word search on the back page.)

My current obsession is a new online game called Wordle. It is deceptively simple. All you have to do is guess a five-letter word. You have six guesses.

Wordle grid 1.png
Wordle grid 2.png

