HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: A trip to the Halloween store

It popped up seemingly overnight, there in the Oxford Exchange shopping center, between the Dick’s and the Hobby Lobby: “Spirit Halloween,” one in a chain of more than 1,400 stores across the country that only open for a couple of months each year.

(As long as we’re doing holiday-specific stores, I’d like to request a Valentine’s store with 5,000 square feet of chocolate.)