Lisa Davis: A trip to the Halloween store

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
It popped up seemingly overnight, there in the Oxford Exchange shopping center, between the Dick’s and the Hobby Lobby: “Spirit Halloween,” one in a chain of more than 1,400 stores across the country that only open for a couple of months each year.
(As long as we’re doing holiday-specific stores, I’d like to request a Valentine’s store with 5,000 square feet of chocolate.)