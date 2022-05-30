 Skip to main content
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: A roomful of masked singers

We started off sitting in a circle on the floor, wearing masks and singing our hearts out, even though our voices were muffled and the largest one of us was always short of breath.

I had the privilege of spending another year teaching music at PreSchool Friends at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, which provides free preschool for families whose children could otherwise not attend preschool.

