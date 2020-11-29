Lisa Davis: A pandemic Thanksgiving

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
In normal years, our family Thanksgiving dinners are small. It’s usually just me and my husband, our two kids and my husband’s parents.
But when health officials kept warning and warning and WARNING!! people to downsize their Thanksgiving gatherings this year because of COVID, I panicked a little. Should I lock the kids out of the house? Should I send my husband out in the yard to eat by himself? I mean, either way, more pie for me …