HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: A pandemic Thanksgiving

In normal years, our family Thanksgiving dinners are small. It’s usually just me and my husband, our two kids and my husband’s parents.

But when health officials kept warning and warning and WARNING!! people to downsize their Thanksgiving gatherings this year because of COVID, I panicked a little. Should I lock the kids out of the house? Should I send my husband out in the yard to eat by himself? I mean, either way, more pie for me … 

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

