Lisa Davis: A magic carpet would stay clean

When we bought our house three years ago, it had glorious views, a cool modern-y layout and white carpet everywhere. And when I say “everywhere,” I mean the bedrooms, the living room, the dining room, the closets — and the bathrooms. White. Carpet. In. The. Bathrooms.
We quickly replaced the carpet in the living areas and bedrooms with wood flooring, but we left the carpet in the bathrooms, thinking we’d come back in a few months and completely redo the bathrooms, including new tile flooring.