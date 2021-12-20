You have permission to edit this article.
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: A holiday state of mind

’Tis the season! Holiday shoppers are flocking to the stores … I was almost run over twice in the Target parking lot.

Festive sounds fill the air … I overheard my neighbors arguing over whether the new transformer was big enough to power all the Christmas lights. At the grocery store, the cashier started singing “Jingle Bells,” and I joined in. But then we trailed off because neither of us could remember the rest of the words. Bells on something something, making something bright…

