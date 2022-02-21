 Skip to main content
Lisa Davis: A different kind of bag lady

jungle juice wallet

Nobody besides Samuel L. Jackson has ever asked me what’s in my wallet. But they frequently ask me what IS my wallet?

Gas station and grocery store clerks will stare and ask me what the heck is that? At a deli recently, the cashier exclaimed over my wallet, then went back into the kitchen and brought out a friend so he could see it.

