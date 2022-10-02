How to get the most out of your pumpkins this season

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Fall is finally upon us once more. The air is getting cooler and the days are getting short. That also means pumpkins will become a fixture in everything from food to decor. Pumpkins are incredibly versatile. They come in many sizes, shapes and colors. Whether you’re growing your own or looking to add some autumnal whimsy to your home, how do you get the most out of your pumpkins?
Rustic on Main Market, a boutique and home decor shop in Piedmont owned by Ali Dugan, partners with Nances Creek Farms to have pumpkins and fresh flowers available at the shop. Dugan says pumpkins are good for indoor and outdoor decor.