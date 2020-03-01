You are the owner of this article.
How I learned to love my colonoscopies

Both my mother and my sister died of colon cancer, so I’ve learned to accept the inevitability of regular colonoscopies for myself. The truth is, I really don’t mind getting one. It’s the night before that I hate. I dread that part with every fiber of my being — which, when you think about it, is an appropriate phrase to use.

The next morning, I head to the day spa also known as the Surgery Center in Oxford. That’s the part that makes the whole process bearable, because they treat me as if I’m their only patient.

