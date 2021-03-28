You have permission to edit this article.
How I finally got a COVID shot

A dose of vaccine against the coronavirus is shown at Regional Medical Center in Anniston in December.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The very same week that Alabama lowered the vaccine eligibility age from 75 to 65, my husband celebrated a birthday. His 65th. He got a Medicare card and a Moderna shot all in one fell swoop. 

He booked an appointment for the vaccine using the website RMC set up, and printed out and completed his paperwork. On his designated day, he headed over to the Oxford Civic Center. He was back home in no time, totally impressed by the operation’s efficiency. Every worker had a job to do and they did it in a well organized, Chick-Fil-A kind of way.

