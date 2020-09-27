You spin me right round: New trends in ceiling fans

At first glance, the world of ceiling fans may not seem very diverse, but there are multiple new trends in the world of ceiling fans.
Indoor/outdoor
The newest trend among fan manufacturers is to make fans compatible for indoor and outdoor use. Something to keep in mind is if a ceiling fan is rated as “dry,” “damp” or “wet.” A ceiling fan rated as “dry” should only be installed indoors. A ceiling fan rated as “damp” can be installed outside. A ceiling fan rated as “wet” can be rained on or sprayed with a hose.
New styles
According to David Wingard, president of Lighting Showroom in Anniston, the newest style of fan that is growing in popularity is the fandelier. As you might have guessed by looking at the word, a fandelier is a combination fan-chandelier. Other popular styles of ceiling fans include cage fans and black fans.
Bigger is better
People are loving larger-sized ceiling fans. Ceiling fans used to max out around 6 feet wide, but now many fans are about 7-10 feet wide.
LED lighting
New fans with light kits are moving to LED-integrated light kits. That means there are no bulbs, and the fan lights do not get hot. These ceiling fans also operate at a fraction of the cost of non-LED-integrated ceiling fans.
Design plus function
There are several ceiling fan designs that are in vogue now. These include: thick, tri-bladed fans, two-bladed fans that look like a propeller on the ceiling, fans that have thinner, longer blades and different versions of the old standard and single-blade fans.
Although clear Lucite ceiling fans are becoming more popular, they are probably less than 5% of what Wingard sells.
Wingard explained that nationwide, ceiling fan trends are being homogenized. “Some Southeast traditional fans are hard to get,” he said.
“Design is very important because it is what you are going to be looking at, but it also needs to be built well and have enough torque on the motor to move air,” Wingard added.
“If you get something that looks good but is not built well, you are going to have to replace it. The cheapest thing you can find is usually not good. At Lighting Showroom, we try to stock well-made, affordable fans that have a good look,” Wingard said.
‘Jewelry’ for the ceiling
Scott Skinner, owner and interior designer of STS Decorating and Design in Anniston, recommended installing a fan that fits your space and design area. He also encouraged creativity when selecting a ceiling fan.
“Just like picking out furniture or accessories, your fan is just as important. Be a leader in style versus a follower sometimes,” Skinner said. “Think outside the box when it works with the room style, and people will say, ‘Did you see that fan!’”
Skinner advised treating a ceiling fan like the “jewelry” of your ceiling. “A fan isn’t just a fan; it is an embellishment. In a traditional house, I’ve used a carefully selected modern fan when one might need a ‘punch.’”
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.