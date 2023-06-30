Summer is a busy time for gardeners, but the pay off is a display of breathtaking flowers

Years ago when fall school started at the end of August, I considered the Fourth of July to be the mid point of summer. Since school begins much earlier for our children, the Fourth of July is almost the end of summer. We will be shaking our heads about where summer went.
For gardeners summer goes on until the end of September or beyond. Instead of hot and humid it will be hot and dry. Watering does not stop when the school bells ring.
Summer is a bittersweet time for gardeners. We are working very hard to care and maintain what we have established, battling weeds, diseases, and pests. Blooming flowers need attention, pruning, staking and dead heading – removing the spent flowers. We choose our battles: some things we ignore, others go on our to do list. Our efforts reward us with masses of magnificent flowers.
The importance of pest control
Summer can bring unfriendly greedy crawly things we want to dispatch. For those who choose not to use pesticides, our two hands can be our best weapons. I pick what I can off by hand. I have small buckets of soapy water placed in areas visited by Japanese beatles. My bucket has little greenish black corpses floating on the bottom.
I am keeping a close eye for any tomato villains. I may have to use chemicals here but I will study very carefully to choose the right one and read the label in detail to make sure I do it right.
All gardeners should understand and follow the principles of IPM, Integrated Pest Management. IPM (an approach using a variety of methods, both chemical and non chemical to deal with garden pests) is the best way to manage problems whether the pest is on your shrubs, flowers, or vegetables.
• Identify the pest
• Decide if the insect pest is harmful (many insects are beneficial)
• How much damage can the pest do?
• Decide on control methods
• If you must use a pesticide, choose a product aimed for the pest and that pest only, causing the least impact on beneficial insects, gardeners, and the environment.
Give those thirsty plants some water
Watering takes much of our gardening time. Even with an automatic irrigation system there is still hand watering to do. Not all plants need or want the same amount of water. The gardener has to treat each differently. Proper water techniques may encourage healthier plants and lower our water bills.
Since I spend many hours with the hose, I use the lightest one I can find and an effective nozzle. Hoses have come a long way since those big heavy things that kink frequently.
• The best time to water is between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. There are terrific devices to turn your hoses on and off. Automatic irrigation systems can be set. The reason we water early is to allow the leaves to dry off before night, decreasing the chances of fungus. I enjoy hand watering early, when I am the lone soul outside prowling the garden with the only sound being the birds’ singing.
• Group plants by water needs; thus, one does not get drowned while the others ones dry up. Save the thirstiest plants as focal points.
• Lawns are the biggest water hogs, which is the reason so many are giving them up. To know the right amount of water place small cans, tuna works great, around the lawn to see exactly how much water you are giving. Lawns require about an inch per week. We know if they do not get it, they get brown and crispy. They go dormant; however the first rain will perk them up.
• As you water your plants, especially your vegetables, aim for the root and allow the leaves to remain dry. I have a very small vegetable garden, four tomato plants in grow bags, watering them by hand is not a chore.
• Folks with large in ground or raised bed gardens may have drip irrigation or depend on nature. As we all know, nature can be unpredicatble with either holding the rain for weeks or drowning us.
• Before we water it is imperative to know if our plants are thirsty. Stick your finger down as far as you can to see if the soil is wet or dry. Feeling just the surface is not a true test to decide to water.
• Water less frequently but deeply. Deep watering encourages healthy deep roots.
• Purchase a rain gauge to keep track of how much rain your garden gets.
• If you are one of the lucky ones with automatic drip systems everywhere, watering can be easier. Soaker hoses, however, may not always do the job, especially if your ground is not level. Some areas may get too much water leaving others with a smidgeon.
Remove those nutrient stealing weeds
Next to watering, the most important summer task is keeping up with the weeds. Take time each day to attack a patch. Weeds can spread with great abandon robbing your flowers of nutrients, water, and air. Call me crazy as I enjoy weeding, choosing an area, cleaning it bare of weeds (especially invasive ones), and admiring how neat that place has become. Weeding provides an excellent opportunity to empty your mind of problems.
If you have not removed the foliage from the spring daffodils, it is time. It is wilted, brown and ugly; the bulbs have absorbed their energy for the next year.
With summer bulbs such as oriental and Asiatic lilies remove only the spent flower heads allowing the plant to absorb energy from the green leaves. Let the foliage turn yellow and wilt before cutting it back. I have had trouble with tiny insects on the underside of my lily foliage. I use a hose nozzle on full force to dislodge them.
It is not too late to add flowers to attract the pollinators, which is a job that can be done twelve months a of the year. Summer brings tons of multicolored butterflies, tiny hummingbirds and important bees. Help them by providing what they need to survive. Not only are you doing a good deed, the pollinators are a gift in the garden.
As we are close to the Fourth of July many are looking for fireworks. Instead of the loud ones which drive noise sensitive pets crazy, turn to a garden to bring sparkle to your life.