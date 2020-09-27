Safer at home: Steps to improve your home as you age

“Help! I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!”
Those of us who lived through those awkwardly acted commercials in the 1980s and ’90s had the risk of a fall drilled into our heads.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, falls are the No. 1 cause of injuries and death from injury among older Americans. One out of four older people fall each year, but less than half of those people tell their doctors about their falls.
Eugene L. Evans Jr., president of Eugene L. Evans Manufacturing in Anniston, knows how real the lingering threat of a fall is. His father fell and broke his hip while watering his lawn.
“I am 60 years old now, and I need something to hold onto when I am going up and down steps. It did not matter to me five or 10 years ago, but now that I am older, I need something to steady me as I go up and down even just two or three steps,” Evans said.
“I guess that is something we don’t think about until we get older and wise up — or worse yet, have a fall,” said Evans.
Handrails
Adding handrails to your steps can help improve your safety. In many cases, handrails are required by insurance.
“Our rails are made of steel and ornamental iron, and that makes them the strongest type of rails on the market, and with the state of the art powder-coated paint finish we apply, they will remain attractive and maintenance-free for many years to come,” Evans said.
“The average cost of iron handrails down a set of steps ranges between $1,500 and $2,500, depending on the number of steps and design a customer chooses. We have over 10 designs and 30 colors to choose from.”
Stairlifts
If you have a multi-level home and you have to use more than one level, a stairlift can be an excellent addition to your home. Stairlifts can cost around $2,000, but when you consider the potential amount you might have to pay in the event of a fall, they can be a great deal.
Exercise for prevention
There is always potential for an accident, but you can lessen your odds of falling by working on your balance and strength. If you qualify for the Silver Sneakers program, you may be able to find an appropriate exercise or yoga class to help you maintain your balance at no cost to you. There are also many YouTube videos that feature balance exercises.
Your doctors are a key component in helping you prevent a fall. Make sure your primary care physician and specialists know all the medications you are taking. Your doctor should also check your eyes and feet annually.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.