Prepare your home and loved ones for the upcoming storm season

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the United States averages some 10,000 thunderstorms, 5,000 floods, 1,300 tornadoes and two Atlantic hurricanes, as well as widespread droughts and wildfires each year. Check out these recommendations to prepare your home and family for severe weather.
Apps
Download one or more severe weather apps to help you stay ahead of the storm. “Emergency: Alerts” by the American Red Cross and the FEMA app are two free resources available for iOS and Android devices. When severe weather approaches, don your best suspenders and pay attention to the updates on your phone, computer, television and radio.
Emergency kits
These kits can be bought pre-assembled, or you can craft your own. Prices are wide-ranging for pre-assembled kits, but a basic one for two people for 72 hours will cost around $200. If you make your own emergency kit, FEMA recommends including items such as a first aid kit, cash and coins, non-perishable food, medications, pet supplies, a manual can opener and drinking water.
Generators
If the power goes out, a generator can power an appliance or two or an entire home. Generators range in price from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Evaluate what appliances you will need to power before investing in this kind of backup power source. Consumer Reports has an in-depth article comparing different types of generators from recreational inverters that can power up to 2,000 Watts to home standbys that can power up to 20,000 Watts. https://www.consumerreports.org/generators/how-to-choose-the-right-size-generator/
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service will offer a free SKYWARN Basic Storm Spotter class on Zoom on Monday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Register online at register.gotowebinar.com/register/857366594543231756 if you are interested in participating. Those who take this course or have taken a previous basic course are eligible to register for the advanced course on Wednesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Register online at register.gotowebinar.com/register/102440811400622348 for the advanced class.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.