Local interior designer breaks down upholstery trends and fabulous fabrics

Upholstery is a popular element of interior design. With so many new fabric options, deciding to reupholster furniture may seem overwhelming.
Scott Skinner, a local interior designer and president of STS Decorating & Design, has some advice for the do-it-yourselfers looking to undertake a new project.
“Reupholstering chair seats and small cushions can be easy. You will need tools such as a mallet, tack puller, staple gun, scissors, hot glue and a ripping hammer,” Skinner said.
Skinner advises that you may or may not need all of these tools, but it is a good idea to have them on hand. If you begin a reupholstering project and find that it is challenging, contact one of the upholsterers in the area because they will be happy to help.
He recommends checking out local fabric stores like Downing and Sons in Anniston for great fabrics that can turn a dull fabric furniture piece into a new, refreshed treasure.
“Current popular fabrics are the ones that have organic shapes and angles. Some might call it ‘Boho,’ but you are seeing an influx of warm color tones,” Skinner said. “The past two years people have wanted fabrics — such as chenille and boucle — that have a feel of comfort and feel special to the touch since so many people have been nesting.”
Skinner says that color is coming back, and although it is not everyone’s preference, using colorful furniture can make a great statement as an accent piece. When working with all-white rooms, Skinner has added a chair or ottoman to add a ‘pop’ of color. He has also used colorful pillows and designs on neutral sofas. He has used a rug to add color in a room with neutral furnishings.
Skinner says that brown shades like salted caramel are gaining traction again, as well as greens and sky blue.
“One beautiful combination is tones of blues and greens that make for a lovely design. For the adventurous out there, making a comeback are touches of burnt oranges and hot pinks,” Skinner said.
Velvets are still at a high and as classic as one can get, while designers are also seeing a revival of florals.
“Texture is big — everything from big loops to the ever-so-popular boucle fabric and fabrics that have dimension. This comes from in-sewn fringe to tone-on-tone texture fabrics,” Skinner said.
While leather has always been a staple in the upholstering world, Skinner says it will be seen in even more pieces — from lounge chairs to ottomans and headboards.
According to Skinner, neutrals and colors will always be classics, but tans and beiges are making a comeback.
“In school, we learned ‘pops’ of colors can help the eye to make spaces interesting. This doesn’t mean you have to go overboard, but hints here and there are perfect,” said Skinner.
Muted nature colors are becoming popular, such as leafy greens, sky horizon blues and sandy colors.
“Color isn’t for everyone, and one must remember that the word ‘color’ ranges in many different hues and tones. Sometimes, a bold chartreuse chair or mustard gold dining room seats make for just the right amount of style needed. Then there is the flair of peacock blue walls with creams, tans, yellows and teals. It’s all about what fits best,” Skinner said.
While working on a design plan, Skinner learns who will be using the area and how often, as well as if food and beverages might be in the area.
“Attention to detail is the major key component in my design plan. There’s always a performance fabric to use in high-traffic areas. There are many nice linens out there — you just need to find one that works for the piece and might not wrinkle,” Skinner said.
For example, you might consider linen-upholstered chairs instead of an all-linen-skirted sofa.
“Don’t rule out vinyl,” Skinner said. “The word ‘vinyl’ can make one cringe, but there are some beautiful vinyls out there. When they are used in the right setting, it makes for easy use.”
Skinner believes that fabrics should be welcoming and make one want to touch them.
“When nestled on that special furniture, piece fabrics have a way of making you feel relaxed and can bring a touch of homeyness,” said Skinner.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.