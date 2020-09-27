Create a garden that attracts fine, feathered friends

Gardens are a gift to the birds, and the birds are a gift to the gardens and the gardeners.
These small feathered creatures have tremendous skills: flight, parenthood and food-gathering. Their songs delight us. Their beauty charms us. Our children learn from them.
Our goal should be to create a place the birds will gladly call home.
The benefits of birds
When birds are present, we do not need herbicides or pesticides. Birds are hungry little creatures and devour insects, including the pesky ones like the mosquito. They also enjoy seeds and will gobble up weed seeds, cutting down on the spread of weeds in the garden.
Like butterflies and bees, birds are excellent pollinators. They spread the pollen necessary for reproduction. They also scatter seeds, allowing for the growth of more plants.
Large scavenger birds act as street cleaners, eating the remains of animals who may have lost their lives on our roads.
Birds are a great stress reliever. Their beautiful voices are the garden’s background sounds. Watching them at the feeder or building a nest can improve our sense of well-being.
There is satisfaction in feeding the birds. My husband heads out every morning, rain or shine, to fill our feeder. He gets a lot of pleasure from “his” birds.
We placed our feeder so we could see it from the kitchen window and the front door. It seems the dog likes to watch the birds as much as we do. We hung up a small plastic cup to protect our hummingbird feeder from ants, and the birds decided that was their favorite place to have a drink (even though we have a bird bath). They line up to have a sip, much to our delight.
Last spring we spent hours watching a pair of bluebirds build a nest. They flew back and forth, carrying bits of straw in their beaks. They were terrific parents as they searched the garden for bites to feed the babies. Everyone who visited my garden was enchanted to hear the chirping of the baby birds. When they left us, we felt happy but we missed them.
Bird-friendly plants
Creating a place where birds feel secure and welcome can be accomplished with a bit of effort.
Install a diversity of plants to appeal to a variety of birds.
Bird-friendly gardens include many native plants. Native plants require less work as they are adapted to our area and provide excellent food sources. An added plus is that many native plants are homes to caterpillars, whose soft bodies are the perfect food for baby birds.
Shelter and safety to raise their young are a top priority for birds seeking refuge. Trees provide an unending source of food and places to nest.
As you plan your garden, include tall canopy trees (oaks, maples) for birds who prefer to live in high places.
Plant smaller trees such as dogwoods for birds who do not venture high off the ground.
Shrubs are essential for birds to build their nests, seek shelter from the elements or hide from predators.
Food and water
A steady source of clean water 12 months of the year is necessary for the birds to get a drink or to bathe. They are especially attracted to moving water, as in a fountain. The water must remain clean and should not become a source for breeding mosquitoes.
Bird feeders stocked with seeds are important for times when our gardens can not provide the sustenance birds need to survive.
We use hulled sunflower seeds; they do not sprout if they drop to the ground. Cardinals, woodpeckers and finches (among others) are constant visitors. There is also always a group of birds pecking on the ground picking up what the birds spill from the feeder.
We also offer suet during the colder months. The woodpeckers love it!
Bird feeders must be cleaned regularly to discard old food before it becomes rancid.
Keeping pests at bay
With a bird feeder comes another set of issues: squirrels. We just hung “an absolute squirrel-proof feeder.” It is not. The squirrels’ acrobatics trying to get to the seed are amusing and annoying.
Several years ago, a family of raccoons adopted our yard and routinely emptied the seed. We tried hiding the feeder at night (unsuccessful) and then finally bringing it into the house. That got old; as soon as we forgot, the raccoons emptied it. We finally had to have them removed from the property by someone trained to do so — not only because of their eating habits but because they are disease vectors.
I know I will step on some toes here, but cats are a bird’s worst enemy and are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of birds each year. Cats should not be roaming outside preying on birds. One cat made frequent attempts to jump on our feeder. It kept missing, thank goodness.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.